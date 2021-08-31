2016 Jeep Cherokee

$21,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 1 8 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7968812

7968812 Stock #: R06A1658T

R06A1658T VIN: 1C4PJMDS5GW339505

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 109,185 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Console Cup Holder Interior Heated Steering Wheel Digital clock Door Map Pockets Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Additional Features Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.