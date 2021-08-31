Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

109,185 KM

$21,995

Limited 4x4, Navi, Pano Roof, Heated Seats!

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

109,185KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7968812
  • Stock #: R06A1658T
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDS5GW339505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,185 KM

Vehicle Description

**3.2L Pentastar Variable Valve Timing V6 Engine with Engine Stop/Start System + Dual Bright Exhaust Tips + Command View Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof** $90 Weekly with $0 Down for 72 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Trade In - Ontario Vehicle Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Power Driver Seat - Heated Front Seats - Select Terrain Mode (Auto, Snow, Sport, Sand/Mud) - Remote Start - HomeLink System - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.2L V-6 cyl - 4x4 - Leather Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - 8.4 Inch Touchscreen - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Push Button Start - Keyless Entry - Fog Lights - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Automatic Headlights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Usb/Aux - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Hill Start Assist - Stability Control - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 72 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Console
Cup Holder
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

