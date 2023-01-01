Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

108,000 KM

Details Description Features

416-414-2625

Trailhawk

Location

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

108,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9485646
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS8GW378166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk, 4WD, 3.2L,

108K Km, Leather Interior, Remote Start,

Navigation, Bluetooth, Reverse Camera,

CERTIFIED $21995 +HST +LICENSING,

Financing Available

We are a certified Dealer, OMVIC Registered and Member of UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association).

No Hidden Fee or Charges, You pay what you see in the ad.

Buy with confidence, feel free to call us for more information or visit us for a test drive at

Empire Motorz Ltd,

6 Hansen Rd South,Brampton,L6W 3H4, 

PHONE 416 414 2625

Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM,

Saturday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

 

Sun Closed

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

