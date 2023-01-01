$27,080+ tax & licensing
888-688-2408
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Sport w/ Backup Cam, Heated Seats, New Tires
Location
Canada Drives - Mississauga
55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8
$27,080
- Listing ID: 9514801
- Stock #: V-68788
- VIN: 1C4PJMAB6GW377572
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 69,055 KM
Vehicle Description
New Tires/ Air Conditioning / AM/FM / Anti-Lock Braking System / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Child Safety Locks / Cloth Seats / Cruise Control / FAMILY FRIENDLY SUV !! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Alloy Wheels;Block Heater;Remote Start;Roof Rails;Spare Tire;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Electronic Stability Control (ESC);Head Curtain Air Bags;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Heated Steering Wheel;Hill Start Assist;MP3 Jack (AUX);Power Locks;Power Steering;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Side Air Bags;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Vehicle Stability Management (VSM);Voice Command;Electronic E-Brake
