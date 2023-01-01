2016 Jeep Cherokee

$27,080 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 0 5 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9514801

9514801 Stock #: V-68788

V-68788 VIN: 1C4PJMAB6GW377572

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 69,055 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.