416-727-1270
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2016 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED ***TRAIL RATED!! I NAV I REMOTE START I V6 POWER I LEATHER I HARD TOP REMOVABLE I MICKEY THOMPSON WHEELS AND TIRES I
LED HEADLIGHT I WHITE EXTERIOR WITH BLACK INTERIOR I IMMACULATE I CERTIFIED I $$$28999
THIS CAR HAS UPGRADE OF MORE THAN $10000, REMOTE START / NAV / TOW / V6 / HARD TOP / BLUETOOTH! CAN'T COME TO OUR DEALERSHIP? NO PROBLEM! ASK US ABOUT OUR DELIVERY SERVICE. Test drive this certified, 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4. This 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4 is a 3.6L V6, Automatic that is equipped with remote entry, black side steps, hard top, automatic headlamps, and tow. Inside, this vehicle has Black leather interior with manual/heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering with audio and cruise controls, Alpine premium audio, and rear 60/40 split folding seat. A 6.5? Touchscreen allows the driver to access Navigation, Satellite radio, UCONNECT, and other features that will allow one to enjoy their drive at the touch of a button.
