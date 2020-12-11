Menu
2016 Jeep Wrangler

106,367 KM

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara I UNLIMITED I TRAIL RATED I NAVI I LEATHER

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara I UNLIMITED I TRAIL RATED I NAVI I LEATHER

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

106,367KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6324081
  VIN: 1C4BJWEG2GL219999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,367 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED ***TRAIL RATED!! I NAV I REMOTE START I V6 POWER I LEATHER I HARD TOP REMOVABLE I MICKEY THOMPSON WHEELS AND TIRES I

LED HEADLIGHT I WHITE EXTERIOR WITH BLACK INTERIOR I IMMACULATE I CERTIFIED I $$$28999

THIS CAR HAS UPGRADE OF MORE THAN $10000, REMOTE START / NAV / TOW / V6 / HARD TOP / BLUETOOTH! CAN'T COME TO OUR DEALERSHIP? NO PROBLEM! ASK US ABOUT OUR DELIVERY SERVICE. Test drive this certified, 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4. This 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4 is a 3.6L V6, Automatic that is equipped with remote entry,  black side steps, hard top, automatic headlamps, and tow. Inside, this vehicle has Black leather interior with manual/heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering with audio and cruise controls, Alpine premium audio, and rear 60/40 split folding seat. A 6.5? Touchscreen allows the driver to access Navigation, Satellite radio, UCONNECT, and other features that will allow one to enjoy their drive at the touch of a button.

 * BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS.Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!

 

 

 *  Car Proof Report Available!

 

 * Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! 

 

 * Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit 

 

 * Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit

  

* we also have financing options available starting @4.9% O.A.C

 

 *All credits are approved, bad, Good, New!!!!

  

*please contact us for more info.

 

  *BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 

 * WWW.TORONTOCARSALE.COM

 

  ***2 year power train warranty 

 

 LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W 2B5

 

*www.autotrader.com/torontocarsale

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Warranty Available
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

