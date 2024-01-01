$12,888+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Sorento
AWD 4dr 3.3L EX 7-Seater
Location
Sport Empire - Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
Certified
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 154,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HEATED SEATS -- A/C -- CAMERA -- CRUISE -- BLUETOOTH -- ELECTRIC SEAT -- 7 SEATER — LEATHER SEATS
DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2016 KIA SORENTO EX FOR ONLY $12,888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. This beautiful 2016 KIA Sorento EX is equipped with a 3.3L V6, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Leather Seats and much more.
Recent Maintenance done: OIL CHANGE, ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS & ROTORS CHANGED, BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED
Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
