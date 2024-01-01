Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><span class=s1 style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>HEATED SEATS -- A/C -- CAMERA -- CRUISE -- BLUETOOTH -- ELECTRIC SEAT -- 7 SEATER — LEATHER SEATS</span></p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 22px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;> </p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><span class=s1 style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2016 KIA SORENTO EX FOR ONLY $12,888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. This beautiful 2016 KIA Sorento EX is equipped with a 3.3L V6, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Leather Seats and much more. </span></p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 22px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;> </p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><span class=s1 style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Recent Maintenance done: OIL CHANGE, ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS & ROTORS CHANGED, BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED </span></p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 22px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;> </p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><span class=s1 style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at <a href=tel:905-531-5370>905-531-5370</a> to book an appointment.</span></p>

2016 Kia Sorento

154,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr 3.3L EX 7-Seater

Watch This Vehicle
12022252

2016 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr 3.3L EX 7-Seater

Location

Sport Empire - Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

  1. 1734452041
  2. 1734452050
  3. 1734452060
  4. 1734452068
  5. 1734452076
  6. 1734452082
  7. 1734452087
  8. 1734452096
  9. 1734452109
  10. 1734452118
  11. 1734452153
  12. 1734452159
  13. 1734452164
  14. 1734452170
  15. 1734452176
  16. 1734452184
  17. 1734452193
  18. 1734452200
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
154,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYPHDA52GG124784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS -- A/C -- CAMERA -- CRUISE -- BLUETOOTH -- ELECTRIC SEAT -- 7 SEATER — LEATHER SEATS

 

DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2016 KIA SORENTO EX FOR ONLY $12,888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. This beautiful 2016 KIA Sorento EX is equipped with a 3.3L V6, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Leather Seats and much more. 

 

Recent Maintenance done: OIL CHANGE, ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS & ROTORS CHANGED, BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED 

 

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Empire - Car Sales

Used 2016 Kia Sorento AWD 4dr 3.3L EX 7-Seater for sale in Brampton, ON
2016 Kia Sorento AWD 4dr 3.3L EX 7-Seater 154,000 KM $12,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 for sale in Brampton, ON
2022 Ford F-150 25,730 KM $37,488 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Ford F-150 76,306 KM $38,888 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire - Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire - Car Sales

Sport Empire - Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

Call Dealer

905-531-XXXX

(click to show)

905-531-5370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire - Car Sales

905-531-5370

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Sorento