Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Soul

84,314 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Soul

2016 Kia Soul

SX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Soul

SX

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

  1. 10545339
  2. 10545339
  3. 10545339
  4. 10545339
  5. 10545339
  6. 10545339
  7. 10545339
  8. 10545339
  9. 10545339
  10. 10545339
  11. 10545339
  12. 10545339
  13. 10545339
  14. 10545339
  15. 10545339
  16. 10545339
  17. 10545339
  18. 10545339
  19. 10545339
  20. 10545339
  21. 10545339
  22. 10545339
  23. 10545339
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
84,314KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10545339
  • Stock #: 16-52645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cappuccino
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16-52645
  • Mileage 84,314 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Security

Anti-Theft

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 83,701 KM
$30,800 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 123,666 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Versa SV
 80,504 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

Call Dealer

877-235-XXXX

(click to show)

877-235-2864

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory