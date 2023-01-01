$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-235-2864
2016 Kia Soul
SX
Location
The Humberview Group
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2
877-235-2864
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
84,314KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10545339
- Stock #: 16-52645
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cappuccino
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Security
Anti-Theft
Comfort
Climate Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2