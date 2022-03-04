$46,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-463-0928
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Td6 HSE
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
- Listing ID: 8552426
- Stock #: RNG991
- VIN: SALWR2KF6GA576847
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 103,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 TD6 DIESEL WHITE ON BLACK INTERIOR, SELLING AS IS CERTIFIED WILL COST $999
“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
Vehicle Features
