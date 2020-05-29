2016 Lexus NX 200t

Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering

Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Xenon Headlights

Low Tire Pressure Warning Comfort Air Conditioning

Multi-Zone A/C Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Tow Package

Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth

Digital clock Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors

Entertainment System

Center Arm Rest

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Driver Side Airbag

Electronic Stability Control

Dual impact Airbags

Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.