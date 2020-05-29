Menu
$28,510

+ taxes & licensing

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

2016 Lexus NX 200t

AWD 4dr F SPORT LEVEL 3 *ACCIDENT FREE *RED LEATHER

Location

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

  • 87,112KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5184551
  • Stock #: 0226
  • VIN: JTJBARBZXG2065374
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

ACCIDENT FREE ONTARIO SUV , just traded in at new car dealer, all the options comeS with this beautiful suv, BLIND SPOT , LANE DEPARTURE, HEADS UP DISPLAY, Pre crash warning  Navi back up cam all wheel drive push to start with two keys and fobs. Newer Michelin tires, good brakes, amazing little suv it’s a Lexus too of the line !!! Financing available 


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 13 YEARS IN THE SAME location!! MEMBER OF THE U.C.D.A CHECK US OUT ON GOOGLE Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyones lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket,aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $499 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING).

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Package
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Entertainment System
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Dual impact Airbags
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CA Auto Sales

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

