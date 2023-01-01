Menu
2016 Lincoln MKX

134,511 KM

Details

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

BR Motors

905-791-3300

2016 Lincoln MKX

2016 Lincoln MKX

No Accidents | Reserve | Pano Roof | AWD

2016 Lincoln MKX

No Accidents | Reserve | Pano Roof | AWD

Location

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

905-791-3300

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

134,511KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10518930
  • Stock #: 1743
  • VIN: 2LMPJ8LP7GBL26910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 134,511 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident Ontario vehicle with Lot of Options!
 
- Beige Leather/ Leatherette interior,
- Navigation,
- AWD,
- Revel Audio,
- Adaptive Cruise Control,
- Cruise Control,
- Lane Assist,
- Parking Assist,
- Self park feature,
- Panoramic Roof,
- Alloys,
- Back up Camera, 
- Dual zone Air Conditioning, 
- Rear seat Air Conditioning,
- Power seat,
- Memory Seat,
- Front Heated seats,
- Front Cooled seats,
- Rear heated seats,
- Heated Steering,
- Push to Start,
- Bluetooth,
- Sirius XM,
- CD Player,
- Remote Start,
- Rear Power lift Door,
- Power Windows/Locks,
- Keyless Entry,
- Tinted Windows
and many more


BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!
All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, Omvic fee, Gas.
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety-five dollars. As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
https://brmotors.ca/financing/
 
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors
 
 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
BR Motors

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

905-791-3300

