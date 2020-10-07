Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

110,865 KM

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Power Auto Sales

905-463-1706

FWD 4dr Auto GS

Location

Power Auto Sales

273 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-463-1706

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

110,865KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5956233
  • VIN: JM3KE2CY6G0825470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,865 KM

Vehicle Description

The perfect SUV that's cheap on gas and as a bonus comes fully loaded with Mazda's SkyActive Technology package with navigation backup cam sunroof and so much more!! Another bonus with this car being accident free! **Come by to visit the dream car you've always been wanting at Power Auto Sales located on the corner of Queen St W & McLaughlin Rd in Brampton. We offer all kinds of financial needs that being loans or financing with the banks or third party's and will accommodate our customers to the needs they require to make their purchase satisfactory. We accept all credit scores good or bad!** Address: 273 Queen St W Brampton or call us for more details about the 905-463-1706. Check us out at www.powerauto.ca for more of our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Power Auto Sales

Power Auto Sales

273 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-463-1706

