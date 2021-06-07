2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG

$108,995 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 4 8 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7233293

7233293 Stock #: P06A1572

P06A1572 VIN: WDDYJ7JA3GA002836

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 45,482 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Console Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Navigation System Power Lift Gates Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.