2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG

45,482 KM

2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GT S, BiTurbo, Navi, Burmester Sound,503HP, New Tires

2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GT S, BiTurbo, Navi, Burmester Sound,503HP, New Tires

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

45,482KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7233293
  • Stock #: P06A1572
  • VIN: WDDYJ7JA3GA002836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 45,482 KM

Vehicle Description

**Panoramic Sunroof + Driver Memory Seat + AMG Ride Control Sport Suspension** $417 Weekly with $0 Down for 72 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Driver Memory Seat - Power and Heated Front Seats - Burmester Surround Sound System - AMG Ride Control Sport Suspension - Bluetooth -** New Tires** CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 4.0L V-8 cyl - Rear Wheel Drive - BiTurbo - Leather Interior - 19 Inch Front and 20 Inch Rear Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Push Button Start - Keyless Entry - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Exterior Mirrors (Rearview and Driver's Side) - Power Liftgate - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Xm - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Adaptive High Beam Assist - Attention Assist - Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers - Parking Sensors - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 72 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Power Lift Gates
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

