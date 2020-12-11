Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

103,320 KM

$24,500

+ tax & licensing
$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

Power Auto Sales

905-463-1706

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC

Power Auto Sales

273 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-463-1706

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

103,320KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6329571
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB8GU142346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,320 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, check this 2016 C300 is fully loaded with a navigation system, back up camera, panoramic roof, lane collision control to fit the needs for yourself and your family and many more high grade equipment features!! !**Come by to visit the dream car you've always been wanting at Power Auto Sales located on the corner of Queen St W & McLaughlin Rd in Brampton. We offer all kinds of financial needs, no matter GOOD or BAD CREDIT and will accommodate our customers to the needs they require to make their purchase satisfactory*!!* We also offer competitive WARRANTY PACKAGES with all of our cars to ensure, you are covered at all costs! Our customers happiness, is our happiness! Address: 273 Queen St W Brampton or call us for more details about the vehicle 905-463-1706

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Email Power Auto Sales

Power Auto Sales

Power Auto Sales

273 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-463-XXXX

905-463-1706

