2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

+ taxes & licensing
416-727-1270
243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5
416-727-1270
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2016 MERCEDES - BENZ C300 / 4MATIC / LEATHER / PANORAMIC ROOF / AUTO / ALLOY / HEATED SEATS/ BLUETOOTH / BACKUP CAMERA / EXTERIOR BLACK / INTERIOR BLACK / CERTIFIED / VERY CLEAN***$24999***
VERY CLEAN! 4MATIC AWD! AMG PACKAGE! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD GRAIN TRIMS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, NAVIGATION, MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, SAFETY TECH, ESP, COLLISION PREVENTION, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, AM/FM/SATELLITE RADIO/CD PLAYER, AMG ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER DUAL SUNROOF, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS
* BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS.Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!
* Car Proof Report Available!
* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!
* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit
* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit
* we also have financing options available starting @4.9% O.A.C
*All credits are approved, bad, Good, New!!!!
*please contact us for more info.
*BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270
***2 year power train warranty
LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W 2B5
*www.autotrader.com/torontocarsales
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5