Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

81,507 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 PANORAMIC ROOF 4MATIC NAVI $24999

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 PANORAMIC ROOF 4MATIC NAVI $24999

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

81,507KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7013948
  • VIN: 55SWF4KBXGU102138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,507 KM

Vehicle Description

 2016 MERCEDES - BENZ C300 / 4MATIC / LEATHER / PANORAMIC ROOF / AUTO / ALLOY / HEATED SEATS/ BLUETOOTH / BACKUP CAMERA / EXTERIOR BLACK / INTERIOR BLACK / CERTIFIED / VERY CLEAN***$24999***

VERY CLEAN! 4MATIC AWD! AMG PACKAGE! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD GRAIN TRIMS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, NAVIGATION, MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, SAFETY TECH, ESP, COLLISION PREVENTION, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, AM/FM/SATELLITE RADIO/CD PLAYER, AMG ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER DUAL SUNROOF, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS

 * BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS.Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!

 

 

 *  Car Proof Report Available!

 

 * Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! 

 

 * Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit 

 

 

 * Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit

  

* we also have financing options available starting @4.9% O.A.C

 

 *All credits are approved, bad, Good, New!!!!

  

*please contact us for more info.

 

  *BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 

 

  ***2 year power train warranty 

 

 LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W 2B5

 

*www.autotrader.com/torontocarsales

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

2013 GMC Yukon XL SL...
 239,450 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Accord Sp...
 31,898 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 14,849 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

Call Dealer

416-727-XXXX

(click to show)

416-727-1270

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory