$37,698+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA45 AMG AMG ALLOYS|BUCKET SEATS|HARMAN KARDON AUDIO|HEATED SEATS|
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA45 AMG AMG ALLOYS|BUCKET SEATS|HARMAN KARDON AUDIO|HEATED SEATS|
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
905-874-9494
$37,698
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 79,182 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class continues to make ownership of a stylish, new luxury sedan accessible to more buyers. .It has all-wheel drive as standard along with a more powerful engine, special AMG wheels, upgraded brakes, a sport-tuned suspension, a sport exhaust, bi-xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights/taillights, unique exterior and interior styling elements.
OTHER FEATURES -
- Leather and alcantara seats
- AMG alloys
- AMG brakes
- Bucket seats
- Harman kardon sound system
- Sunroof
- Quad exhaust
- Spoiler
- Bluetooth
- Power seats
- Multi-functional leather steering wheel
- Blind spots
- Different drive modes
Much more!!
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT
905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Nawab Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Nawab Motors
Nawab Motors
Call Dealer
905-874-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-874-9494