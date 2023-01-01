Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>The 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class continues to make ownership of a stylish, new luxury sedan accessible to more buyers. .It has all-wheel drive as standard along with a more powerful engine, special AMG wheels, upgraded brakes, a sport-tuned suspension, a sport exhaust, bi-xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights/taillights, unique exterior and interior styling elements.</p> <p>OTHER FEATURES -</p> <p>- Leather and alcantara seats</p> <p>- AMG alloys</p> <p>- AMG brakes</p> <p>- Bucket seats</p> <p>- Harman kardon sound system</p> <p>- Sunroof</p> <p>- Quad exhaust</p> <p>- Spoiler</p> <p>- Bluetooth</p> <p>- Power seats</p> <p>- Multi-functional leather steering wheel</p> <p>- Blind spots</p> <p>- Different drive modes</p> <p>Much more!!</p><br><p>OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT</p> <p>905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!</p> <p>BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!</p>

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

79,182 KM

Details Description Features

$37,698

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA45 AMG AMG ALLOYS|BUCKET SEATS|HARMAN KARDON AUDIO|HEATED SEATS|

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA45 AMG AMG ALLOYS|BUCKET SEATS|HARMAN KARDON AUDIO|HEATED SEATS|

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

  1. 10760030
  2. 10760030
  3. 10760030
  4. 10760030
  5. 10760030
  6. 10760030
  7. 10760030
  8. 10760030
  9. 10760030
  10. 10760030
  11. 10760030
  12. 10760030
  13. 10760030
  14. 10760030
  15. 10760030
  16. 10760030
  17. 10760030
  18. 10760030
  19. 10760030
  20. 10760030
Contact Seller

$37,698

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
79,182KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,182 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class continues to make ownership of a stylish, new luxury sedan accessible to more buyers. .It has all-wheel drive as standard along with a more powerful engine, special AMG wheels, upgraded brakes, a sport-tuned suspension, a sport exhaust, bi-xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights/taillights, unique exterior and interior styling elements.


OTHER FEATURES -


- Leather and alcantara seats


- AMG alloys


- AMG brakes


- Bucket seats


- Harman kardon sound system


- Sunroof


- Quad exhaust


- Spoiler


- Bluetooth


- Power seats


- Multi-functional leather steering wheel


- Blind spots


- Different drive modes


Much more!!


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nawab Motors

Used 2020 Ford Mustang GT PREMIUM|RED LEATHER INTERIOR|BRAMBO BRAKES|QUAD EXHAUST| for sale in Brampton, ON
2020 Ford Mustang GT PREMIUM|RED LEATHER INTERIOR|BRAMBO BRAKES|QUAD EXHAUST| 55,921 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Mustang GT|LEATHER INTERIOR|HEATED SEATS|CARPLAY|SPOILER|ALLOYS| for sale in Brampton, ON
2018 Ford Mustang GT|LEATHER INTERIOR|HEATED SEATS|CARPLAY|SPOILER|ALLOYS| 53,344 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Equinox AWD|PANAROMIC ROOF|360 CAMERA|CARPLAY|ALLOYS for sale in Brampton, ON
2023 Chevrolet Equinox AWD|PANAROMIC ROOF|360 CAMERA|CARPLAY|ALLOYS 3,871 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nawab Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

Call Dealer

905-874-XXXX

(click to show)

905-874-9494

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,698

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class