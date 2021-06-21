Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

37,374 KM

Details Description Features

$25,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

905-451-2030

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

SUNROOF | NAV | LEATHER SEATS | MEMORY SEAT |

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

SUNROOF | NAV | LEATHER SEATS | MEMORY SEAT |

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

905-451-2030

  1. 7404032
  2. 7404032
  3. 7404032
  4. 7404032
  5. 7404032
  6. 7404032
  7. 7404032
  8. 7404032
  9. 7404032
  10. 7404032
  11. 7404032
  12. 7404032
  13. 7404032
  14. 7404032
  15. 7404032
  16. 7404032
  17. 7404032
  18. 7404032
  19. 7404032
  20. 7404032
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

37,374KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7404032
  • Stock #: 16-06543
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB0GN306543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16-06543
  • Mileage 37,374 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Mercedes Benz CLA250 is equipped with sunroof, rear camera, heated seats, leather seats, alloy wheels, cruise control, steering mounted controls, tilt & telescopic steering, memory seat, navigation, Auto engine on/off, power front seats, LED daytime running lights, automatic temp control, automatic headlights, voice recognition, dual airbags, ABS brakes. Call to book your test drive today!



AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
SECURITY ALARM
AWD
Navigation System
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 37,374 KM
$25,500 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 37,374 KM
$25,500 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 54,476 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

Call Dealer

905-451-XXXX

(click to show)

905-451-2030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory