Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

106,427 KM

Details Description Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL350 4MATIC|BLUETEC|MOONROOF|ALLOYS|LEATHER|HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL350 4MATIC|BLUETEC|MOONROOF|ALLOYS|LEATHER|HEATED SEATS

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

  1. 8996149
  2. 8996149
  3. 8996149
  4. 8996149
  5. 8996149
  6. 8996149
  7. 8996149
  8. 8996149
  9. 8996149
  10. 8996149
  11. 8996149
  12. 8996149
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

106,427KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8996149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 106,427 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Mercedes-Benz GL350 is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine. A seven-speed automatic is the only available transmission, and sends power to the wheels. The comfort and style of this car interior invite you to slip behind the available leather-wrapped steering wheel and follow your own road to freedom and discovery. Its attractive Leather interior gives a great aesthetic pleasure. This luxury German Angel, fully loaded is well known for its comfort, power, style and class.


The Key Features includes:


-Attractive Leather interior


-Rear view


-Navigation


-Panoramic Roof


-Heated Seats With Memory Package


-16-Way Power Adjustable Heated Leather Seats


-Leather Wrapped heated Multi-Functional Steering Wheel


-LED Daytime Running Lights


-Blind spots


-Rear View Camera 


-Vehicle Stability Management System


-Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel 


-Attractive AMG Alloys and much more!!!


At Nawab Motors we are committed to provide our customers with the best quality vehicles that are fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast because at the end of the day everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle.


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nawab Motors

2019 Hyundai Sonata ...
 112,005 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2019 Land Rover Rang...
 56,805 KM
$59,999 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz E...
 41,987 KM
$56,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

Call Dealer

905-874-XXXX

(click to show)

905-874-9494

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory