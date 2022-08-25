$49,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GL350 4MATIC|BLUETEC|MOONROOF|ALLOYS|LEATHER|HEATED SEATS
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 8996149
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 106,427 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Mercedes-Benz GL350 is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine. A seven-speed automatic is the only available transmission, and sends power to the wheels. The comfort and style of this car interior invite you to slip behind the available leather-wrapped steering wheel and follow your own road to freedom and discovery. Its attractive Leather interior gives a great aesthetic pleasure. This luxury German Angel, fully loaded is well known for its comfort, power, style and class.
The Key Features includes:
-Attractive Leather interior
-Rear view
-Navigation
-Panoramic Roof
-Heated Seats With Memory Package
-16-Way Power Adjustable Heated Leather Seats
-Leather Wrapped heated Multi-Functional Steering Wheel
-LED Daytime Running Lights
-Blind spots
-Rear View Camera
-Vehicle Stability Management System
-Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
-Attractive AMG Alloys and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
