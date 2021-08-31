Menu
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

80,240 KM

Details

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES 4WD | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL |

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES 4WD | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL |

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

80,240KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7594345
  • Stock #: 16-02830
  • VIN: JA32V2FWXGU602830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,240 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer is equipped with features such as heated seats, 4wd, front & rear armrest, power windows, power locks, power steering, ABS brakes, steering mounted controls, voice recognition. Call to book your test drive today!



AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Bluetooth
SECURITY ALARM
4WD
CVT

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

