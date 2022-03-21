$21,500+ tax & licensing
$21,500
+ taxes & licensing
Top Tier Motors
416-662-5034
2016 Nissan Pathfinder
2016 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD 4dr SV
Location
Top Tier Motors
73 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
416-662-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,500
+ taxes & licensing
143,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8948815
- Stock #: 1002
- VIN: 5N1AR2MM8GC663260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 143,500 KM
Vehicle Description
COME ON IN AND TEST DRIVE OUR FAMILY FREINDLY 2016 NISSAN PATHFINDER SV. TONS OF ROOM, SEATS 7 PASSANGERS WITH ITS THIRD ROW SEATING.
LOTS OF LOADED FEATURES INCLUDED, WELL MAINTAINED, CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS. FINANCING AVAILABLE, EXTENDED WARRANTY ALSO AVAILABLE.
ROAD READY & FULLY CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Top Tier Motors
73 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9