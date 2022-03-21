Menu
2016 Nissan Pathfinder

143,500 KM

$21,500

4WD 4dr SV

4WD 4dr SV

73 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

143,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8948815
  • Stock #: 1002
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM8GC663260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 143,500 KM

Vehicle Description

COME ON IN AND TEST DRIVE OUR FAMILY FREINDLY 2016 NISSAN PATHFINDER SV. TONS OF ROOM, SEATS 7 PASSANGERS WITH ITS THIRD ROW SEATING.

LOTS OF LOADED FEATURES INCLUDED, WELL MAINTAINED, CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS. FINANCING AVAILABLE, EXTENDED WARRANTY ALSO AVAILABLE. 

 ROAD READY & FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

