2016 Nissan Pathfinder

179,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Marina Auto Inc

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

Location

Marina Auto Inc

60 Eastern Ave unit 105, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

179,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9624049
  • Stock #: ANTO105
  • VIN: 5n1ar2mm8gc650492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Description

very clean 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Cup Holder
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

