$22,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
Marina Auto Inc
2016 Nissan Pathfinder
2016 Nissan Pathfinder
SL
Location
Marina Auto Inc
60 Eastern Ave unit 105, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
179,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9624049
- Stock #: ANTO105
- VIN: 5n1ar2mm8gc650492
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 179,000 KM
Vehicle Description
very clean
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Cup Holder
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top