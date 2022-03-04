Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Sentra

88,720 KM

Details Description Features

$13,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,980

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Sentra

2016 Nissan Sentra

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

  1. 1650681175
  2. 1650681177
  3. 1650681177
  4. 1650681176
  5. 1650681178
  6. 1650681177
  7. 1650681178
  8. 1650681178
  9. 1650681178
  10. 1650681178
  11. 1650681179
  12. 1650681179
  13. 1650681179
  14. 1650681179
  15. 1650681179
  16. 1650681179
  17. 1650681180
  18. 1650681179
  19. 1650681180
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,980

+ taxes & licensing

88,720KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8491860
  • VIN: 3N1AB7APXGL659657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,720 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL 416.606.7758 to book a test drive today!!  *BACKUP CAMERA* *SUNROOF* *SAFETY CERTIFIED* *BRAND NEW BRAKES* *LOW KMS* *FINANCING AVAILABLE* 
Price: 13,980$ Year: 2016 Make: Nissan Model: sentra SV Kms: 88,720 
Sport empire cars Offering a beautiful 2016 Nissan Sentra with ONLY 88,310KMS. Vehicles comes SAFETY CERTIFIED WITH THE SALE PRICE OF ONLY 13,980+HST and licensing!! Professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of comfort and reliability. The vehicle is loaded with many attractive options such as alloy wheels, climate control, backup camera, Bluetooth connectivity, black cloth seats and much more!! Financing available for everyone!! 
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. 
Please call at 416-606-7758 to book an appointment for a test drive- BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales

2016 Nissan Sentra SV
 88,720 KM
$13,980 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 89,750 KM
$19,480 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 30,310 KM
$18,880 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

Call Dealer

905-531-XXXX

(click to show)

905-531-5370

Quick Links
Directions Inventory