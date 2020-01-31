Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Contact Seller

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 231,624KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4630608
  • Stock #: 265149.
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ECO DIESEL, 4X4, TOW HAUL,


CERTIFIED WITH A 2 YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE


CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below:


https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=90MvIG6Aa4x7+MQaIHHy6fD7hwbtwtA5

All-In Price

$18,950

+Just Plus Tax and Licensing

No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees

Taxes and licensing not included in the price

IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE

TO SEE MORE PICTURES AND A VIDEO WALK AROUND OF THIS VEHICLE PLEASE CLICK LINK BELOW:

2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:

1) Engine

2) Transmission

3) Head Gasket

4) Transaxle/Differential

2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)

WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE


FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH ANY CREDIT GOOD, BAD EVEN BANKRUPTCY!

Click the link below to fill out our secure online financing application and we will contact you shortly.

https://www.carpages.ca/dealer/brampton/khyber-motors-ltd/credit/


Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005

Member of OMVIC and UCDA

Buy with Confidence!

Buy with Full Disclosure!

Family Owned & Operated Business

Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM

Sat & Sunday 10:00AM - 6:00PM


If you have any further questions please call (647)-927-5252 or email us at mohsamyou@hotmail.com


To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com


Khyber Motors LTD

90 Kennedy road south Brampton L6W 3E7

Cell- (647)-927-5252


"The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.  While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of all information on this site, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.”

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Khyber Motors Ltd.

2010 Ford Econoline ...
 258,681 KM
$7,450 + tax & lic
2005 Ford F-250 Lari...
 198,566 MI
$11,950 + tax & lic
2009 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 222,681 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

647-927-XXXX

(click to show)

647-927-5252

Send A Message