2016 RAM 1500

231,624 KM

Details Description Features

$18,950

+ tax & licensing
Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

TRADESMAN

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

231,624KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5577948
  • Stock #: |Certified|2 Year WARRANTY

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 231,624 KM

Vehicle Description

ECO DIESEL, 4X4, TOW HAUL,

 

CERTIFIED WITH A 2 YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE

 

CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below:

 

https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=90MvIG6Aa4x7+MQaIHHy6fD7hwbtwtA5

All-In Price

No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees

Taxes and licensing not included in the price

IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE

TO SEE MORE PICTURES AND A VIDEO WALK AROUND OF THIS VEHICLE PLEASE CLICK LINK BELOW:

2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:

1) Engine

2) Transmission

3) Head Gasket

4) Transaxle/Differential

2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)

WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH ANY CREDIT GOOD, BAD EVEN BANKRUPTCY!

Click the link below to fill out our secure online financing application and we will contact you shortly.

https://www.carpages.ca/dealer/brampton/khyber-motors-ltd/credit/

 

Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005

Member of OMVIC and UCDA

Buy with Confidence!

Buy with Full Disclosure!

Family Owned & Operated Business

Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM

Sat & Sunday 10:00AM - 6:00PM

 

If you have any further questions please call (647)-927-5252 or email us at mohsamyou@hotmail.com

 

To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

 

Khyber Motors LTD

90 Kennedy road south Brampton L6W 3E7

Cell- (647)-927-5252

 

"The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.  While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of all information on this site, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.”

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

