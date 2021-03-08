Menu
2016 RAM 1500

200,239 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

ST I 4WD Quad Cab 140.5"I HARD FOLD TONNEAU COVER

Location

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

200,239KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6671042
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT1GG338307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 200,239 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 RAM 1500 ST I HEMI ENGINE 5.7 L | 4X4 | 4 DOORS | TOWING PACKAGE | 6 SEATER I 140.5" I 4WD I BRAND NEW TIRES I CERTIFIED I $$$17999

 

BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!

* Car Proof Report Available!

* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit

* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

*Please contact us for more info.

 *BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @ 905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 

 *2 year power train warranty

 *LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2B5

 *WWW.TORONTOCARSALES.COM

 *www.autotrader.com/torontocarsale

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire

