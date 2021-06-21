Menu
2016 RAM 1500

125,500 KM

Details

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Acez Auto Sales

905-872-7367

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5"

2016 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5"

Location

Acez Auto Sales

243 Queen Street East Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

905-872-7367

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

125,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7455089
  • Stock #: CO20210730
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LM9GS311338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # CO20210730
  • Mileage 125,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 RAM 1500 **ECO DIESEL** OUTDOORSMAN CREW CAB  4WD 3L V6 TURBO DIESEL / 4WD/ NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / HEATED SEATS + STEERING WHEEL / BACKUP CAMERA + PARKING SENSORS/ TRAILER HITCH/8' SCREEN / REMOTE START / 20" ALLOY WHEELS, BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND. ONLY HAS 125KM. COMES WITH FULL CAB BOX (MX Truck Cap) WITH KEY


All vehicle includes Oil change, Professionally cleaned inside and out.
Car proof history report provided with each vehicle.


Safety certified thorough 150 point inspection $399. 


Trade-Ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: WWW.ACEZAUTO.COM


**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING**


We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association
    
ACEZ AUTO SALES 
DRIVE IN PERFECTION
Phone 905-872-7367
243 Queen Street East Unit#1
Brampton, ON L6W 2B5 
www.acezauto.com
Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM TO 4:00PM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Package
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
BACKUP CAMERA
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Acez Auto Sales

Acez Auto Sales

243 Queen Street East Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

905-872-7367

