Listing ID: 7455089

CO20210730 VIN: 1C6RR7LM9GS311338

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 125,500 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Interior Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Tow Package Remote Trunk Release Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Digital clock Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Additional Features Premium Audio BACKUP CAMERA Cloth Interior Entertainment System Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.