2016 RAM 1500

126,407 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Power Auto Sales

905-463-1706

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" TRADESMAN

2016 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" TRADESMAN

Location

Power Auto Sales

273 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-463-1706

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

126,407KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7551781
  VIN: 1C6RR7FM4GS100141

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 126,407 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE eco diesel RAM, the perfect work truck with low KM and runs perfectly . All of our cars come certified with no additional costs, to meet all of your needs! **Come by to visit the dream car you've always been wanting at Power Auto Sales located on the corner of Queen St W & McLaughlin Rd in Brampton. We offer all kinds of financial needs that being loans or financing with the banks or third party's and will accommodate our customers to the needs they require to make their purchase satisfactory. We accept all credit scores good or bad!** Address: 273 Queen St W Brampton or call us for more details about the 905-463-1706. Check us out at www.powerauto.ca for more of our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Automatic
4×4

Email Power Auto Sales

Power Auto Sales

Power Auto Sales

273 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

