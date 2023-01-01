Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FOR SALE: 2016 RAM 3500 PROMASTER EXTENDED CARGO VAN!</p><br><br><p>Looking for a reliable, spacious work horse? Your search ends here! Our 2016 Promaster 3500 Extended Cargo Van is the ultimate solution for yourre business needs . Year:2016 Model: Promaster 3500 Extended</p><br><br><p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1703354045582_3573137021565631 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>Mileage: 455013</p><br><br><p>Condition: Very Good</p><br><br><p>Maximize cargo space, Smooth Ride Confrontable driving, Well maintained and Serviced Regularly</p><br><p>Price: $15500</p><br><br><p>Ideal For contractors, delivery services, or anyone needing ample cargo space. Contact us at: 647-298-2636</p><br><p>Address: 159 Rutherford Rd South</p><br><br><p>Engine: Guarantied</p><br><br><p>Transmission: Guarantied</p><br><br><p>Warranty: available for up to 24 Months.</p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1688757063835_37448718711902895 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2016 RAM Cargo Van

455,013 KM

Details Description Features

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster 3500 EXTENDED HIGH ROOF 159" WB

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster 3500 EXTENDED HIGH ROOF 159" WB

Location

Gracious Auto

159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4

905-230-2350

  1. 10816188
  2. 10816188
  3. 10816188
  4. 10816188
  5. 10816188
  6. 10816188
  7. 10816188
  8. 10816188
  9. 10816188
  10. 10816188
Contact Seller

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
455,013KM
Used
VIN 3c6urvjg0ge126769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 455,013 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR SALE: 2016 RAM 3500 PROMASTER EXTENDED CARGO VAN!



Looking for a reliable, spacious work horse? Your search ends here! Our 2016 Promaster 3500 Extended Cargo Van is the ultimate solution for your're business needs . Year:2016 Model: Promaster 3500 Extended



Mileage: 455013



Condition: Very Good



Maximize cargo space, Smooth Ride Confrontable driving, Well maintained and Serviced Regularly


Price: $15500



Ideal For contractors, delivery services, or anyone needing ample cargo space. Contact us at: 647-298-2636


Address: 159 Rutherford Rd South



Engine: Guarantied



Transmission: Guarantied



Warranty: available for up to 24 Months.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Instrument Panel Bin
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Front Cloth Headliner
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Telescoping Steering Column
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Heavy Duty Suspension
180 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
95-Amp/Hr 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.86 Axle Ratio
90.1 L Fuel Tank
1964.1 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Grey Front Bumper
Light tinted glass
Cab Clearance lights
Grey grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Grey Bodyside Mouldings and Grey Fender Flares
Grey Rear Step Bumper
Trailer Style Mirrors
Wheels w/Hub Covers

Safety

Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st Row Airbags

Additional Features

GVWR: 4
Covered Dashboard Storage
350 lbs)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Tires: 225/75R16E BSW All-Season
241 kgs (9

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gracious Auto

Used 2007 Honda Civic 4dr AT DX-G for sale in Brampton, ON
2007 Honda Civic 4dr AT DX-G 323,091 KM $4,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM Cargo Van ProMaster 3500 EXTENDED HIGH ROOF 159
2016 RAM Cargo Van ProMaster 3500 EXTENDED HIGH ROOF 159" WB 455,013 KM $15,500 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Focus 4DR SDN SE for sale in Brampton, ON
2011 Ford Focus 4DR SDN SE 191,651 KM $5,400 + tax & lic

Email Gracious Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gracious Auto

Gracious Auto

159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4

Call Dealer

905-230-XXXX

(click to show)

905-230-2350

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Gracious Auto

905-230-2350

Contact Seller
2016 RAM Cargo Van