<p>Are you in search of a reliable and efficient work van? Look no further! Our 2016 RAM Promaster 1500 Cargo Van is the perfect solution for all your business needs. This well-maintained van has been driven for 366575 miles and is in excellent condition, ensuring a smooth and comfortable driving experience. </p><br><br><p>The van comes with a guaranteed engine and transmission and is ideal for contractors, delivery services, and anyone in need of a spacious and reliable cargo van. The price for this amazing van is $13500 and we are offering a warranty for up to 24 months. </p><br><br><p>To book a viewing or for any further inquiries, please contact us at 647-298-2636. You can find us at 159 Rutherford Rd South. Dont miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a top-of-the-line cargo van for your business needs.<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1706385084915_2861932557769262 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1688757063835_37448718711902895 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2016 RAM Cargo Van

366,575 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Gracious Auto

159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4

905-230-2350

366,575KM
Used
VIN 3c6trvng7ge109800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 366,575 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Instrument Panel Bin
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Front Cloth Headliner
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Telescoping Steering Column
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
95-Amp/Hr 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
90.1 L Fuel Tank
1809.8 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Grey Front Bumper
Light tinted glass
Cab Clearance lights
Grey grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Grey Bodyside Mouldings and Grey Fender Flares
Grey Rear Step Bumper
Trailer Style Mirrors
Wheels w/Hub Covers

Safety

Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st Row Airbags

Additional Features

GVWR: 3
878 kgs (8
550 lbs)
Covered Dashboard Storage
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Light Duty Suspension
Tires: P225/75R16C BSW All Season

905-230-2350

