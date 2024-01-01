$13,500+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM Cargo Van
ProMaster 1500 LOW ROOF 118" WB
Location
Gracious Auto
159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4
905-230-2350
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 366,575 KM
Vehicle Description
Are you in search of a reliable and efficient work van? Look no further! Our 2016 RAM Promaster 1500 Cargo Van is the perfect solution for all your business needs. This well-maintained van has been driven for 366575 miles and is in excellent condition, ensuring a smooth and comfortable driving experience.
The van comes with a guaranteed engine and transmission and is ideal for contractors, delivery services, and anyone in need of a spacious and reliable cargo van. The price for this amazing van is $13500 and we are offering a warranty for up to 24 months.
To book a viewing or for any further inquiries, please contact us at 647-298-2636. You can find us at 159 Rutherford Rd South. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a top-of-the-line cargo van for your business needs.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Safety
Additional Features
