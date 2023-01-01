Menu
2016 Subaru Impreza

55,204 KM

Details Description

$25,980

+ tax & licensing
$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Mississauga

888-688-2408

2016 Subaru Impreza

2016 Subaru Impreza

Limited w/ Tech Package, Sunroof, Backup Cam

2016 Subaru Impreza

Limited w/ Tech Package, Sunroof, Backup Cam

Location

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

888-688-2408

$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

55,204KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9526054
  • Stock #: V-73303
  • VIN: JF1GJAN60GH010012

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,204 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / IMPREZA LIMITED WITH TECH PACKAGE TRIM / AWD / 2.0L / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Adaptive Cruise Control / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Heated Seats / Leather Seats / Navigation System / Sunroof / USB Port / GREAT FOR SOMEONE LIVING IN THE CITY! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

