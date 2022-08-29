$19,810+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Corolla
4dr Sdn ACCIDENT FREE ONE OWNER LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI
Location
CA Auto Sales
273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: 0623
- VIN: 2T1BURHE9GC662208
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 83,125 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner ! S MODEL NON ACCIDENT, BRAND NEW TIRES JUST INSTALLED, brand new mats still not opened, rubber toyota mats included, WILL COME FULLY CERTIFIED! WE CAN FINANCE YOU THIS FOR UPTO 72 months with PRIME RATES AND OPEN TERM LOANS! Pay interest for as long as you need! FULLY LOADED WITH HEATED SEATS, PUSH TO START, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, stylist rims with white exterior and BLACK FULL LEATHER! Comes with two keys, the Toyota Corolla is the most DEPENDABLE VEHICLE YOU CAN BUY ON THE MARKET THESE DAYS.
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 13 YEARS IN THE SAME location!! MEMBER OF THE U.C.D.A CHECK US OUT ON GOOGLE. Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyones lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket,aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $499 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING).
Vehicle Features
