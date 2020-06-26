Menu
Account
Sign In
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

BR Motors

905-791-3300

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota RAV4

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE AIR CONDITION NO ACCIDENTS CARFAX CLEAN

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE AIR CONDITION NO ACCIDENTS CARFAX CLEAN

Location

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

905-791-3300

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 128,309KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5275061
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV0GW308015
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas by helping customers find a car that suits them best. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make the car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable! Please give us a call (905) – 791 - 3300 or email us at info@brmotors.ca. All prices are price plus taxes,licensing,financing on approved credit. 

Red  with black interior, Heated seats, Back up Camera , Air Conditioning, Power Windows/Locks, Keyless Entry, Tinted Windows Clean Car Fax and  Lot of Options! Visit us at BR Motors - 117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, Ontario.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From BR Motors

2015 Infiniti QX60 7...
 103,120 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Prius c ...
 93,653 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2011 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 111,796 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

BR Motors

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

Call Dealer

905-791-XXXX

(click to show)

905-791-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory