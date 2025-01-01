$28,499+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Toyota Tundra
LIMITED CREWMAX
2016 Toyota Tundra
LIMITED CREWMAX
Location
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
647-631-8755
$28,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
174,796KM
VIN 5TFHY5F17GX575190
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 174,796 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived! Gorgeous Midnight Black Metallic on Black Leather Interior 2016 TOYOTA TUNDRA LIMITED CREWMAX 4WD! 1 OWNER! i-FORCE 5.7L V8. Local Ontario Vehicle. Has Only 174,796 Kms. Runs Great. No issues. VERY CLEAN. Fully Loaded with Navigation System, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, 7-inch Touch Screen Display, Bluetooth, CD/USB/AUX, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Aftermarket Remote Starter, Alarm, Wood-Style Trim, Fog Lights, 20-inch Alloy Wheels, Power Sliding Rear Window, Power Driver Seat, Blind Spot Monitor, Spray-on Bedliner, and More!
CARFAX REPORT : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hiNSjq3Q+%2FUbiTtL%2FMFNNgjwI0YA+e%2FK
*Safety Certified at no extra cost*
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
All in price : $28,499 plus HST and Licensing.
Call : 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.
CARFAX REPORT : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hiNSjq3Q+%2FUbiTtL%2FMFNNgjwI0YA+e%2FK
*Safety Certified at no extra cost*
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
All in price : $28,499 plus HST and Licensing.
Call : 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brampton Auto Center
2011 Toyota Tacoma 270,559 KM $18,499 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Highlander LIMITED 216,940 KM $13,898 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Ridgeline TOURING 227,210 KM $16,499 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Brampton Auto Center
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-631-XXXX(click to show)
$28,499
+ taxes & licensing>
Brampton Auto Center
647-631-8755
2016 Toyota Tundra