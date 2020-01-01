Menu
2016 Toyota Tundra

4WD Crewmax | 1794 | LEATHER | BACK UP CAM! RARE!!

Location

Family Honda

4 Maritime Ontario Blvd., Brampton, ON L6S 0C2

1-877-448-2399

$37,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 108,110KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4508787
  • Stock #: 494567I
  • VIN: 5TFAY5F14GX494567
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Orange
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
NO ACCIDENT AND ONLY 1 OWNER! Fully Safety Certified, and coming home to you with a fresh detailing! Awesome features include: Reverse parking camera, Navigation/GPS System, RARE Colour Leather and Powered seats, Powered Sunroof/Moonroof, Bluetooth, Steering wheel controls, Dual climate control, Multi-functional audio system, Heated and cooling seats and so much more! Won't last long so hurry in today!


Family Honda is also the home of FAMILY VALUE PRICING (FVP) to make your purchasing experience as positive and enjoyable as possible, we’ve already gathered all the competitors pricing and priced our vehicles accordingly! Which means you will ALWAYS have a fantastic price right from the start! Save the hassle of negotiating and have the peace of mind that we already have aggressive prices in place on any of our vehicles!


***At Family Honda, we welcome all Trade-Ins, simply bring in your vehicle and we will buy it, even if you don’t buy ours!!***


All our pre-owned vehicles have a multi-point inspection done, and Fully Safety Certified and CarFAX Verified for your purchasing peace of mind. Shop, compare and then come and see us- you'll be glad you did. Book your viewing appointment today! Family Honda is synonymous with world-class service and a part of the Policaro Automotive Group, with more than 40 years of industry experience, we invite you to come experience it for yourself!


The Policaro Group is a multifaceted enterprise dedicated to the future of mobility. Retail, business and software solutions with a commitment to customer service and the enduring belief in the value of community. We recognize that outstanding customer satisfaction lies in the consistent delivery of an exceptional experience. We support and respect the communities we serve, becoming partners in effecting positive change in society. In quest of our mission we live by the highest standards of professional ethics, honesty and integrity. This we promise and this we deliver.


PASSION. PERFORMANCE. PROMISE

