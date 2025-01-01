Menu
<p><span>FINANCE OR LEASE TO OWN, EVERYONE IS APPROVED O.A.C</span><br></p><p>MANUAL<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1739047846529_005775066542262675 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>-AUTOBAHN, MANUAL, LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVI, BACKUP CAM, PARKPILOT, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, PARKING SENSORS, PUSH START</p><p>ONTARIO VEHICLE </p><p>Lowest Interest Rate In GTA</p><p>Free Job Loss Protection</p><p>No Payment For 6 Months O.A.C</p><p>Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars</p><p>YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, AVERAGE CREDIT, NEWCOMER WE GIVE YOU OPTIONS WITH FLEXIBLE PAYMENT TERMS AND $0 DOWN OPTIONS. WE OFFER FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 6.99% O.A.C FIESTA MOTORS DEALS WITH LENDERS, BANKS AND CREDIT UNIONS WHO WILL FINANCE YOUR PRE OWNED VEHICLE EVEN IF YOU ARE BANKRUPT, PAST BANKRUPTCY, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, STUDENT LOANS OR ANY OTHER CREDIT SITUATION. KNOW HOW MUCH YOU ARE APPROVED FOR, BEFORE YOU GO SHOPPING APPLY AT WWW.FIESTAMOTORS.CA FIESTA MOTORS GUARANTEES YOUR LOAN APPROVAL WITH THE BEST FINANCING OPTIONS AND LOWEST INTEREST RATES IN THE GTA. $500 + JOB =YOUR APPROVAL</p><p>WE EVEN DO ZERO DOWN! </p><p>www.fiestamotors.online </p><p>CERTIFIED, 5-YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE, HST AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.</p><p>ADDRESS: 1 MELANIE DRIVE BRAMPTON ON L6T 4K9</p><p>PHONE: 905-796-9830</p><p>Fiesta Motors has been serving GTA Since 2000. Fiesta Motors treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time.</p><p><br></p>

2016 Volkswagen Golf

161,763 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Golf

GTI AUTOBAHN,POWER SUNROOF,NAVIGATION SYSTEM,BACKUP CAMERA

12251413

2016 Volkswagen Golf

GTI AUTOBAHN,POWER SUNROOF,NAVIGATION SYSTEM,BACKUP CAMERA

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9

416-855-6663

Sale

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,763KM
VIN 3VW5T7AU9GM049130

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 049131
  • Mileage 161,763 KM

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sport Leather Steering Wheel
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Smart Device Integration
Passenger Seat
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning

140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
50 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.24 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0 TSI
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and sport mode

Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Tires: P225/40R18 AS
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps

Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Fender Premium Audio System -inc: 8 speakers plus subwoofer

Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Wheels: 18 Austin Alloy
Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents

