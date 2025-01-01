Menu
AUTO, NAVI, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS,1 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - UNLIMITED KMS INCLUDED!

THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED + 1-YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UNLIMITED KM!, COVERING ENGINE, TRASMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, DIFFERENTIAL, TURBO & SUPERCHARGER, WATER PUMP,STARTER,ALTERNATOR, TRANSFER CASE (4X4 / AWD) $3000.00 PER CLIAM $150.00 DEDUCTIBLE

2016 Volkswagen Golf

227,853 KM

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Golf

GTI AUTO, NAVI, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS,1 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - UNLIMITED KMS INCLUDED!

2016 Volkswagen Golf

GTI AUTO, NAVI, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS,1 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - UNLIMITED KMS INCLUDED!

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9

905-796-9830

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
227,853KM
VIN 3VW4T7AU6GM008837

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U6GM008837
  • Mileage 227,853 KM

AUTO, NAVI, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS,1 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - UNLIMITED KMS INCLUDED!

THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED + 1-YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UNLIMITED KM!, COVERING ENGINE, TRASMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, DIFFERENTIAL, TURBO & SUPERCHARGER, WATER PUMP,STARTER,ALTERNATOR, TRANSFER CASE (4X4 / AWD) $3000.00 PER CLIAM $150.00 DEDUCTIBLE


Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cargo Vans, Pick Up, SUV and Cars

 Rates as low as 6.99% O.A.C. Finance Or Lease To Own

At Fiesta Motors, we work with all types of lenders including those specializing in bankruptcy, consumer proposals, student and New Comers.

$500 + A Job = Your Approval!
 Best Financing Options
 Lowest Interest Rates in the GTA
 We Even Offer $0 Down!

Find out how much you're approved for today:

 We Even Offer $0 Down!
 Apply Now

 Certified Vehicles | 5-Year Powertrain Warranty Available
HST & Licensing not included in the price.

 Visit Us: 1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9
 Call Today: 905-216-1500
 Learn More: www.fiestamotors.ca


Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Smart Device Integration
Passenger Seat
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer
Style Leather Steering Wheel

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning

140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
50 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0 TSI

Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Tires: P225/40R18 AS
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps

Audio Theft Deterrent
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Fender Premium Audio System -inc: 8 speakers plus subwoofer

Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Wheels: 18 Austin Alloy
Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Transmission: 6-Speed DSG Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
sport mode and DSG paddle shifters

Fiesta Motors Inc

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Fiesta Motors Inc

905-796-9830

2016 Volkswagen Golf