Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan for sale in Brampton, ON

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

54,507 KM

Details Features

$15,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

  1. 10726535
  2. 10726535
  3. 10726535
  4. 10726535
  5. 10726535
  6. 10726535
  7. 10726535
  8. 10726535
  9. 10726535
  10. 10726535
  11. 10726535
  12. 10726535
  13. 10726535
  14. 10726535
  15. 10726535
  16. 10726535
  17. 10726535
  18. 10726535
  19. 10726535
  20. 10726535
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$15,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
54,507KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16-18683
  • Mileage 54,507 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Security

Anti-Theft

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Humberview Group

Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline 1.4t 8sp at w/Tip for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline 1.4t 8sp at w/Tip 58,185 KM $21,695 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 1.8T Highline DSG 6sp at w/Tip 4MOTION for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 1.8T Highline DSG 6sp at w/Tip 4MOTION 13,632 KM $29,977 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Sportage LX AWD for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Kia Sportage LX AWD 22,006 KM $33,977 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

Call Dealer

877-235-XXXX

(click to show)

877-235-2864

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,490

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Jetta