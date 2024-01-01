Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Comfortline for sale in Brampton, ON

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

115,126 KM

Details Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Comfortline

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Comfortline

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

  1. 10985306
  2. 10985306
  3. 10985306
  4. 10985306
  5. 10985306
  6. 10985306
  7. 10985306
  8. 10985306
  9. 10985306
  10. 10985306
  11. 10985306
  12. 10985306
  13. 10985306
  14. 10985306
  15. 10985306
  16. 10985306
  17. 10985306
  18. 10985306
  19. 10985306
  20. 10985306
  21. 10985306
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
115,126KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16-14760
  • Mileage 115,126 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
tinted windows
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
USB port
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
AUX
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Humberview Group

Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | PUSH START for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | PUSH START 18,725 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-3 GS NAV | BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Mazda CX-3 GS NAV | BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | AWD 91,400 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM | HEATED STEERING | AWC for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM | HEATED STEERING | AWC 55,669 KM $27,990 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

Call Dealer

877-235-XXXX

(click to show)

877-235-2864

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Jetta