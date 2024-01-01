$15,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
Sedan Comfortline
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
Sedan Comfortline
Location
The Humberview Group
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2
877-235-2864
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
115,126KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16-14760
- Mileage 115,126 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
tinted windows
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
USB port
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
AUX
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Brampton
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2
Call Dealer
877-235-XXXX(click to show)
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-235-2864
2016 Volkswagen Jetta