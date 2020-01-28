Menu
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

1.8T Sport Comfortline

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

1.8T Sport Comfortline

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,260KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4565286
  • VIN: 3VWD07AJ8GM403343
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

You're going to love this 2016 Volkswagon Jetta Sedan Comfortline 1.8L TSI2016 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Comfortline... $14,999.00 

Practical, Efficient, Well Maintained 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline Plus 1.8 L Gasoline Front Wheel Drive. At Toronto Car Sales all of our vehicles are certified and Safety Inspected, Our difference is in the quality and details.


Features: 2016 Volkswagen Jetta comes fully equipped with: 5 Passenger, Sunroof, Alloy, Air Conditioning, Airbag Front Right, AM/FM/CD, Cruise Control, Dual Air Bags, Power Locks, Power Steering,   Power Mirror, Power Windows, Blue tooth & much much more


CERTIFIED/EMISSION/ VERY CLEAN/IMMACULATE ….. $14,999.00


 Expect outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious, comfortable, and peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features. Make every day extraordinary with this 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Comfortline


* BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!


* Car Proof Report Available!


* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!


* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit


* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)


*Please contact us for more info.


 *BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @ 905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 


 2 year power train warranty


 LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2B5


WWW.TORONTOCARSALES.COM


 *www.autotrader.com/torontocarsales


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • HD Radio
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

