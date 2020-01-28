69 Eastern Avenue #210, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
647-797-0001
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
ONE OWNER ** CERTIFIED ** CLEAN CARFAX... ACCIDENT FREE *
2016 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA TRENDLINE 1.4 TSI AUTO
WHITE ON BLACK .BEST VALUE FOR MONEY . LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE EQUIPPED WITH BACKUP CAMERA,
BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY ,HEATED SEATS , AIR CONDITIONING , POWER WINDOWS , KEYLESS ENTRY
,CRUISE CONTROL,POWER LOCKS , POWER STEERING & MUCH MORE …….
Vehicle comes with a FREE ** CARFAX / AUTOCHECK ** History report.
All Vehicles Are Professionally Detailed and 100 % Canadian vehicles .
SAFETY CERTIFICATION DONE AT NO EXTRA COST .
** FINANCING AVAILABLE ** For all the Vehicles* .
**EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE**
PLEASE GIVE US A CALL TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO TEST DRIVE THIS VEHICLE.
WE CAN'T WAIT TO MEET YOU AND WELCOME YOU TO ORANGE FINE CARS !
WE LOOK FORWARD TO BUILDING A TRUSTED RELATIONSHIP WITH YOU SOON!!
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS ** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **
Selling price does not include HST and Licensing Fee .
Please contact us at :
Cell - 647 797 0001
Office - 905 499 4777
Toll Free - 1(844) 394 4414
Orange Fine Cars
69 Eastern Avenue , Suite # 210
Brampton , ON , L6W-1X9
Conveniently located near Queen and Kennedy.
Hours of operation :
Mon To Fri : 10AM 7 PM
Sat : 11 AM -5 PM
(Sunday By Appointment only)
@orangefinecars
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
69 Eastern Avenue #210, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9