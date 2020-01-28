Menu
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Orange Fine Cars

69 Eastern Avenue #210, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-797-0001

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 127,250KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4607460
  • Stock #: 1204
  • VIN: 3VW267AJ8GM418138
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ONE OWNER ** CERTIFIED ** CLEAN CARFAX... ACCIDENT FREE * 

  2016 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA TRENDLINE 1.4 TSI AUTO 

WHITE  ON BLACK .BEST VALUE FOR MONEY . LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE EQUIPPED WITH  BACKUP CAMERA,

BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY ,HEATED SEATS , AIR CONDITIONING , POWER WINDOWS , KEYLESS ENTRY

,CRUISE CONTROL,POWER LOCKS , POWER STEERING  & MUCH MORE …….  


Vehicle comes with a  FREE ** CARFAX / AUTOCHECK **  History report.


 All Vehicles Are Professionally Detailed  and 100 % Canadian vehicles .


SAFETY CERTIFICATION DONE AT NO EXTRA COST .


**  FINANCING AVAILABLE  ** For all the Vehicles* .

**EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE**


PLEASE GIVE US A CALL TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO TEST DRIVE THIS VEHICLE.

WE CAN'T WAIT TO MEET YOU AND WELCOME YOU TO ORANGE FINE CARS !

WE LOOK FORWARD TO BUILDING A TRUSTED RELATIONSHIP WITH YOU SOON!!


WE ARE OMVIC  AND UCDA MEMBERS  ** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE  **

Selling price does not include HST and Licensing Fee  .


Please  contact us at :

Cell    - 647 797  0001 

Office  - 905 499  4777 

Toll Free  - 1(844) 394  4414  

                     

Orange Fine Cars 

69  Eastern Avenue  , Suite # 210 

Brampton , ON , L6W-1X9

Conveniently located near Queen and Kennedy.


Hours  of operation : 

Mon To  Fri : 10AM  7 PM                  

Sat  : 11 AM -5 PM 

 (Sunday By Appointment only)

@orangefinecars



Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Orange Fine Cars

Orange Fine Cars

69 Eastern Avenue #210, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

