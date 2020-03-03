Menu
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

1.8T Sport I COMFORTLINE ISUNROOFI NO ACCDENT I

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

1.8T Sport I COMFORTLINE ISUNROOFI NO ACCDENT I

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,067KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4794042
  • VIN: 3VWD07AJ6GM367992
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2016 VOLKSWAGON JETTA SPORTS, COMFORTLINE, NO ACCIDENT, SINGLE OWNER, SUNROOF, ALLOY, BACK UP CAMERA AUTO  Auto,$14,499.00

1.8 L TSI ENGINE BEST IN FUEL ECONOMY WITH MORE POWER

You're going to love this 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Comfortline Sports

Practical, Efficient, Well Maintained 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline 1.8 L TSI Front Wheel Drive. THIS IS SO-NOT-A DREAM THIS IS AN ESSENTIAL CAR FOR ALL YOUR DRIVING NEEDS INQUIRE TODAY.At Toronto Car Sales all of our vehicles are certified and Safety Inspected, Our difference is in the quality and details.

Features: 2016 Volkswagen Jetta comes fully equipped with: 5 Passenger, Air Conditioning, Airbag Front Right, AM/FM/CD, Cruise Control,Drive Train 2 Wheel,Heated Mirrors, Dual Air Bags, Power Locks, Power Steering,   Power Mirror, Power Windows, Traction Control & Cheap on gas and much much  more. A wonderful car to drive with Style Comfort and Class. 

 

CERTIFIED/ VERY CLEAN/IMMACULATE ….. $14,499.00

 

 Expect outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious, comfortable, and peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features. Make every day extraordinary with this 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Comfortline

* BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!

* Car Proof Report Available!

* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit

* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

*Please contact us for more info.

*BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @ 905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 

 

 2 year power train warranty

LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2B5

WWW.TORONTOCARSALES.COMwww.autotrader.com/torontocarsales

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • HD Radio
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

