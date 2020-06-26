Menu
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,100KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5311436
  • VIN: 3VW267AJ8GM311042
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2016 VOLKSWAGON JETTA TENDLINE+,1.4 TSI, NO ACCIDENT, SINGLE OWNER, SUNROOF, ALLOY, BACK UP CAMERA, AUTO ,$14,499.00

1.4 L TSI ENGINE BEST IN FUEL ECONOMY WITH MORE TURBO BOOSTED POWER

You're going to love this 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Trendline +

Practical, Efficient, Well Maintained 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4 L TSI Front Wheel Drive. THIS IS SO-NOT-A DREAM THIS IS AN ESSENTIAL CAR FOR ALL YOUR DRIVING NEEDS INQUIRE TODAY.At Toronto Car Sales all of our vehicles are certified and Safety Inspected, Our difference is in the quality and details.

Features: 2016 Volkswagen Jetta comes fully equipped with: 5 Passenger, Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Alloy, Back up Camera, Airbag Front Right, AM/FM/CD, Cruise Control,Drive Train 2 Wheel,Heated Mirrors, Dual Air Bags, Power Locks, Power Steering,   Power Mirror, Power Windows, Traction Control & Cheap on gas and much much  more. A wonderful car to drive with Style Comfort and Class. 

 

CERTIFIED/ VERY CLEAN/IMMACULATE ….. $14499.00

 

 Expect outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious, comfortable, and peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features. Make every day extraordinary with this 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan 

* BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!

* Car Proof Report Available!

* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit

* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

*Please contact us for more info.

*BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @ 905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

