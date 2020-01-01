Menu
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

69,908 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

69,908KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6218106
  VIN: 3VW267AJ8GM261310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,908 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 VOLKSWAGON JETTA TENDLINE+,1.4 TSI, SINGLE OWNER, BACK UP CAMERA, AUTO $12,999.00

1.4 L TSI ENGINE BEST IN FUEL ECONOMY WITH MORE TURBO BOOSTED POWER

You're going to love this 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Trendline

Practical, Efficient, Well Maintained 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4 L TSI Front Wheel Drive. THIS IS SO-NOT-A DREAM THIS IS AN ESSENTIAL CAR FOR ALL YOUR DRIVING NEEDS INQUIRE TODAY.At Toronto Car Sales all of our vehicles are certified and Safety Inspected, Our difference is in the quality and details.

Features: 2016 Volkswagen Jetta comes fully equipped with: 5 Passenger, Air Conditioning, Airbag Front Right, AM/FM/CD, Cruise Control,Drive Train 2 Wheel,Heated Mirrors, Dual Air Bags, Power Locks, Power Steering,   Power Mirror, Power Windows, Traction Control & Cheap on gas and much much  more. A wonderful car to drive with Style Comfort and Class. 

 

CERTIFIED/ VERY CLEAN/IMMACULATE ….. $12,999.00

 

 Expect outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious, comfortable, and peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features. Make every day extraordinary with this 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan

* BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!

* Car Proof Report Available!

* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit

* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

*Please contact us for more info.

*BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @ 905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 

**www.torontocarsale.com

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

