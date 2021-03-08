Menu
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

166,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,799

+ tax & licensing
$7,799

+ taxes & licensing

H G Dealership

647-236-7099

Sedan 4dr 1.4 TSI Man

Location

H G Dealership

55 Advance Blvd Unit 224, Brampton, ON L6T 4H8

647-236-7099

166,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6684875
  Stock #: HGYT5432
  VIN: 3vw167aj4GM327220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # HGYT5432
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 VW JETTA 1.4T Comfortline FWD - Certified * No Accident *
COMFORTLINE MANUAL TRASNMISSION!!!! This Jetta comes nicely equipped with Heated Front Seats, Back-up Camera, Bluetooth Connectivity, Power Moonroof, Dual Air Bags, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Cloth Seating, Cruise Control, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Tilt and Telescopic Steering and Traction Control. And much more,,,


Prices are plus HST & Licensing.



H G dealership deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle!



WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.



Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.



Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
BACKUP CAMERA
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Night Vision
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email H G Dealership

H G Dealership

H G Dealership

55 Advance Blvd Unit 224, Brampton, ON L6T 4H8

