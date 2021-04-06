Menu
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

44,477 KM

$14,499

+ tax & licensing
$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline I NO ACCIDENT APPLE PLAY SUNROOF$14499

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline I NO ACCIDENT APPLE PLAY SUNROOF$14499

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

44,477KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6857913
  • VIN: 3VWD67AJ9GM273670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,477 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 VOLKSWAGON JETTA  COMFORTLINE, NO ACCIDENT, SINGLE OWNER, SUNROOF, ALLOY, BACK UP CAMERA APPLE PLAY  AUTO  $14,499.00

1.4 L TSI ENGINE BEST IN FUEL ECONOMY WITH MORE POWER

You're going to love this 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Comfortline 

Practical, Efficient, Well Maintained 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline 1.4 L TSI Front Wheel Drive. At Toronto Car Sales all of our vehicles are certified and Safety Inspected.

Features: 2016 Volkswagen Jetta comes fully equipped with: 5 Passenger, Air Conditioning, Airbag Front Right, AM/FM/CD, Cruise Control,Drive Train 2 Wheel,Heated Mirrors, Dual Air Bags, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Mirror, Power Windows, Traction Control & Cheap on gas and much much more. 

 

CERTIFIED/ VERY CLEAN/IMMACULATE ….. $14,499.00

 

 Expect outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious, comfortable, and peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features. Make every day extraordinary with this 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Comfortline

* BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!

* Car Proof Report Available!

* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit

* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

*Please contact us for more info.

BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @ 905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270

 

 ***2 year power train warranty

LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2B5

****WWW.TORONTOCARSALES.COM

**www.autotrader.com/torontocarsales

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

