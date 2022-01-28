Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

73,100 KM

Details Description Features

$14,879

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,879

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline+ | SPECIAL PRICE BASED ON FINANCE ONLY

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline+ | SPECIAL PRICE BASED ON FINANCE ONLY

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,879

+ taxes & licensing

73,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8174632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,100 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL- INFO COMING SOON

SPECIAL PRICE BASED ON FINANCE ONLY

CARFAX AVAILABLE ON REQUEST

CALL FOR CASH PRICE.

Certification and e-testing are available for five hundred and ninety nine dollars. ***We must state this.... As Per Regulations: This vehicle is not certified e-tested not drivable. If the Safety and E-test is Purchased the vehicle is then drivable. This Safety and E-test fee is NOT mandatory to be paid, you can also take the vehicle to your own mechanic. ***

Looking to Finance a car and want to save money at the same time. To help our clients who can't buy a car for cash, we have marked down all our prices to finance only prices. Variable installation and delivery fees may apply. Please contact dealer for Cash prices. Prices are subject to change without notice, please contact dealer for details. 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 73,100 KM
$14,879 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Accord Sp...
 43,135 KM
$30,979 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Spo...
 48,950 KM
$24,979 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

Call Dealer

416-727-XXXX

(click to show)

416-727-1270

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory