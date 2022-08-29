$10,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,000
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service
416-727-1270
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
Location
Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service
243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5
416-727-1270
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,000
+ taxes & licensing
218,592KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9037723
- VIN: 3VW267AJ0GM348957
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 218,592 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service
Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service
243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5