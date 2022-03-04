Menu
2016 Volkswagen Passat

173,873 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

Trendline | NO ACCIDENT | ALLOYS

Location

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

173,873KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8659159
  • VIN: 1VWAS7A38GC021863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PLATINUM
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,873 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL!

DESCRIPTION COMING SOON!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-XXXX

416-727-1270

