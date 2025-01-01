Menu
New Arrival! Beautiful White Diamond Pearl on Black Leather Interior 2017 Acura MDX ELITE Package! NO ACCIDENTS! SH-AWD. Local Ontario Vehicle. VERY CLEAN. 3.5L V6 7 Seater. Has 185,920 KMS. Runs Excellent. Fully Loaded with Acura DVD Ultrawide Rear Entertainment System with 16.2 inch display and HDMI, Navigation System, Surround View Camera System, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Front and 2nd Row Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Power Seats, Sunroof, Push Button Start, Bluetooth, Engine idle Stop Start Feature, Power Tailgate, 20 Inch Alloy Wheels, Lane-Departure, Blind-Spot, and Forward-Collision Warning, and MUCH MORE!

*SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST!

*WELCOME TO GET VEHICLE CHECKED BY ANY MECHANIC BEFORE PURCHASE

ALL IN PRICE : $21,499 PLUS HST AND LICENSING.

CALL : 647-631-8755 or 647-303-2585

Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206
Email : info@bramptonautocenter.ca

Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

2017 Acura MDX

185,920 KM

$21,499

+ tax & licensing
2017 Acura MDX

Elite

12102556

2017 Acura MDX

Elite

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

$21,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
185,920KM
VIN 5FRYD4H81HB501189

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8CBE58
  • Mileage 185,920 KM

New Arrival! Beautiful White Diamond Pearl on Black Leather Interior 2017 Acura MDX ELITE Package! NO ACCIDENTS! SH-AWD. Local Ontario Vehicle. VERY CLEAN. 3.5L V6 7 Seater. Has 185,920 KMS. Runs Excellent. Fully Loaded with Acura DVD Ultrawide Rear Entertainment System with 16.2 inch display and HDMI, Navigation System, Surround View Camera System, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Front and 2nd Row Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Power Seats, Sunroof, Push Button Start, Bluetooth, Engine idle Stop Start Feature, Power Tailgate, 20 Inch Alloy Wheels, Lane-Departure, Blind-Spot, and Forward-Collision Warning, and MUCH MORE!


*SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST!


*WELCOME TO GET VEHICLE CHECKED BY ANY MECHANIC BEFORE PURCHASE


ALL IN PRICE : $21,499 PLUS HST AND LICENSING.


CALL : 647-631-8755 or 647-303-2585


Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206
Email : info@bramptonautocenter.ca


Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Local Delivery

Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

$21,499

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

2017 Acura MDX