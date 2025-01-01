$20,499+ taxes & licensing
2017 Acura MDX
Elite
Location
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
647-631-8755
$20,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
189,026KM
VIN 5FRYD4H8XHB501854
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 355A8B
- Mileage 189,026 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! Beautiful White Diamond Pearl on Espresso Premium Leather Interior 2017 Acura MDX ELITE Package! SH-AWD. Local Ontario Vehicle. VERY CLEAN. 3.5L V6 7 Seater. Has 189,026 KMS. TIMING BELT REPLACED AT 165,413 KMS BY ACURA! REGULARLY SERVICED AT ACURA! Runs Excellent. Fully Loaded with Acura DVD Ultrawide Rear Entertainment System with 16.2 inch display and HDMI, Navigation System, Surround View Camera System, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Front and 2nd Row Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Power Seats, Sunroof, Push Button Start, Bluetooth, Engine idle Stop Start Feature, Power Tailgate, 20 Inch Alloy Wheels, Lane-Departure, Blind-Spot, and Forward-Collision Warning, and MUCH MORE!
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
