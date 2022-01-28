Menu
2017 Acura MDX

75,726 KM

Details Description Features

$38,495

+ tax & licensing
$38,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2017 Acura MDX

2017 Acura MDX

SH-AWD, Tech Pkg, Navi, Sunroof, DVD,Heated Seats!

2017 Acura MDX

SH-AWD, Tech Pkg, Navi, Sunroof, DVD,Heated Seats!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_AccidentFree

$38,495

+ taxes & licensing

75,726KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8164666
  • Stock #: P06A2421
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H62HB505296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,726 KM

Vehicle Description

$130 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Driver Memory Seat - Power and Heated Front Seats - Heated Rear Seats with One Touch Power Fold for 3rd Row Entry - Driver Memory Seat - Automatic Start/Stop Technology - Remote Start - Universal Garage Door Opener - DVD Entertainment System - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.5L V-6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 20 Inch Alloys - Tri Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Power Adjust and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry with Push Button Start - Comfort Entry/Exit - Heated Exterior Mirrors with Power Fold and Integrated Turn Signals - Automatic LED Headlights - Rear Shade Cover - Tow Hitch - LED Fog Lights - Power Liftgate - Radar Cruise Control - Am/Fm - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Lane Keep Assist - Blind Spot Assist - Brake Hold - Pre Collision System - Electric Parking Brake with Brake Hold - AcuraLink - Rear Parking Sensors with Cross Traffic Monitoring - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Console
Cup Holder
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

