AUTO,LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVI, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, POWER SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PARKING SENSORS, PUSH START, AWD,, REAR HEATED SEATS, REAR HDMI No Haggle Pricing Lowest Interest Rate In GTA Free Job Loss Protection No Payment For 6 Months O.A.C Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, AVERAGE CREDIT, NEWCOMER WE GIVE YOU OPTIONS WITH FLEXIBLE PAYMENT TERMS AND $0 DOWN OPTIONS. WE OFFER FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 6.99% O.A.C FIESTA MOTORS DEALS WITH LENDERS, BANKS AND CREDIT UNIONS WHO WILL FINANCE YOUR PRE OWNED VEHICLE EVEN IF YOU ARE BANKRUPT, PAST BANKRUPTCY, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, STUDENT LOANS OR ANY OTHER CREDIT SITUATION. KNOW HOW MUCH YOU ARE APPROVED FOR, BEFORE YOU GO SHOPPING APPLY AT WWW.FIESTAMOTORS.CA FIESTA MOTORS GUARANTEES YOUR LOAN APPROVAL WITH THE BEST FINANCING OPTIONS AND LOWEST INTEREST RATES IN THE GTA. $500 + JOB =YOUR APPROVAL WE EVEN DO ZERO DOWN!  www.fiestamotors.online  CERTIFIED,5 YEARS POWER TRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE, HST AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. ADDRESS: 1 MELANIE DRIVE BRAMPTON ON L6T 4K9 PHONE:  905-796-9830 Fiesta Motors serving GTA Since 2000. Fiesta Motors treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time.

2017 Acura RDX

269,654 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
AWD,SUNROOF, NAVI, 5-PASSENGER, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH,

12313130

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9

905-796-9830

Used
269,654KM
VIN 5J8TB4H58HL807456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 269,654 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO,LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVI, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, POWER SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PARKING SENSORS, PUSH START, AWD,, REAR HEATED SEATS, REAR HDMI No Haggle Pricing Lowest Interest Rate In GTA Free Job Loss Protection No Payment For 6 Months O.A.C Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, AVERAGE CREDIT, NEWCOMER WE GIVE YOU OPTIONS WITH FLEXIBLE PAYMENT TERMS AND $0 DOWN OPTIONS. WE OFFER FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 6.99% O.A.C FIESTA MOTORS DEALS WITH LENDERS, BANKS AND CREDIT UNIONS WHO WILL FINANCE YOUR PRE OWNED VEHICLE EVEN IF YOU ARE BANKRUPT, PAST BANKRUPTCY, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, STUDENT LOANS OR ANY OTHER CREDIT SITUATION. KNOW HOW MUCH YOU ARE APPROVED FOR, BEFORE YOU GO SHOPPING APPLY AT WWW.FIESTAMOTORS.CA FIESTA MOTORS GUARANTEES YOUR LOAN APPROVAL WITH THE BEST FINANCING OPTIONS AND LOWEST INTEREST RATES IN THE GTA. $500 + JOB =YOUR APPROVAL WE EVEN DO ZERO DOWN!  www.fiestamotors.online  CERTIFIED,5 YEARS POWER TRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE, HST AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. ADDRESS: 1 MELANIE DRIVE BRAMPTON ON L6T 4K9 PHONE:  905-796-9830 Fiesta Motors serving GTA Since 2000. Fiesta Motors treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Smart Device Integration
Distance Pacing
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Voice Activated Multi Zone Auto-Climate Control Air Conditioning w/Gps Linked
Heated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar support and 8-way power front passenger's seat
AcuraLink Assist Tracker System
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Tires: P235/60R18 102V AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
4.25 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
60 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential SportShift paddle-shifters and Grade Logic Control
72-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Acuralink Real-Time Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
260 kgs (4
983 lbs.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fiesta Motors Inc

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

